Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by SFH in epidemic control measures at media session

Reporter: Are you optimistic that the vaccination rate can reach 90 per cent ultimately and can we expect schools reopen after the Chinese New Year holiday?







Secretary for Food and Health: First of all, we are glad to see that the vaccination rate has increased in the past two weeks. Everyday there is about 40 000 people having vaccination, be it the first dose, second dose or the third dose. We hope this trend will maintain, will continue, so that the vaccination rate of the overall Hong Kong (population) can be increased, in particular the elderly. We see the elderly population vaccination rate increased as well, but we hope, especially for those over 80 years old – the vaccination rate is only about 25 per cent, will increase. We are confident that the vaccination rate can reach higher. We are doing our best to provide more sites for vaccination and to facilitate people wishing to have their first, second or third dose taken all over Hong Kong. With increased number of vaccination centres, with more healthcare facilities, such as the Hospital Authority, the Department of Health, and also our District Health Centres and District Health Centre Expresses, have participated in offering more vaccination throughout this time. As far as schools are concerned, the decision will be made by the Education Bureau. But I am sure with the success of controlling the epidemic in Hong Kong, hopefully after the Chinese New Year, I am sure many of our activities can be resumed.







