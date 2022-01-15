Hong Kong – More COVID-19 vaccination venues to serve the public (with photos)

More COVID-19 vaccination venues to serve the public (with photos) ******************************************************************



The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, inspected the operation of a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Station (MVS) at Maple Street Playground in Sham Shui Po today (January 15) to learn more about the public’s views on the MVS. He thanked the medical and administrative support staff for their efforts in providing services to the public. Over 1 000 people received the BioNTech vaccine at this MVS yesterday (January 14).







“To cater for the public’s demand for COVID-19 vaccination and to expedite the pace of vaccination, the Government will continue to increase the number of vaccination venues and the vaccination uptake so as to build a protective barrier in the community.” Mr Nip said.







“There are now more channels for COVID-19 vaccination than before. Four additional Community Vaccination Centres (CVCs) will be set up at the Education Bureau Kowloon Tong Education Services Centre, Kowloon Bay Sports Centre, Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre and Boundary Street Sports Centre this month. The number of general out-patient clinics of the Hospital Authority will also be increased from two to 25. Other channels include COVID-19 Vaccination Stations in public hospitals, Elderly Health Centres under the Department of Health, over 1 000 private doctors or clinics providing the Sinovac vaccination service and the venues of private healthcare institutions that have enrolled in the BioNTech Vaccination Pilot Scheme.”







To guard against the threat posed by the mutant virus strains with high transmissibility to the community, persons who are yet to receive vaccination should get vaccinated as early as possible for self-protection. Eligible persons should also receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to enhance protection and build a protective barrier in the community. Both COVID-19 vaccines available in Hong Kong are highly effective in preventing severe cases and deaths from COVID-19 infection. They can provide protection to those vaccinated to prevent serious complications and even death after infection.







The MVS operating in the form of a container will provide the BioNTech vaccination service at the open area outside Ching Chak House, Ching Ho Estate in Sheung Shui tomorrow (January 16) and on January 17. Another MVS which operates as a vaccination vehicle also provided the BioNTech vaccination service at the open area outside Sui Lung House, Siu Sai Wan Estate today, and will serve the public at the open area outside Lei Muk Shue Community Hall, Lei Muk Shue Estate in Tsuen Wan tomorrow and on January 17.







Members of the public can receive their first, second or third dose of vaccination at the MVSs which operate from 10am to 5pm. The last on-site registration time is 4.30pm.







They can refer to the designated website for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme for the service schedule of the MVSs (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk/pdf/List_Mobile_Vaccination_Station_ENG.pdf), which will be updated from time to time.

