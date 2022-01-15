Healthy Paws Herbal Labs is Making a $5K Donation for the Betty White Challenge

To Honor Betty White’s life work in helping animals, Healthy Paws Herbal Labs is donating $5K worth of product to Wagmore Pet Rescue in Studio City, California. They will also be donating $5 for every product purchased now through January 17.

To help new dog and cat adoptions they are donating No More Drama for anxiety, Itchy/Scratchy for allergies, Yucky Fungus for yeast infections, and “Ouchie,” for older pets with arthritis. They will be presenting a check as well as their gift bag of over $5K of products on the 18th, the day after what would have been her 100th birthday.

They are fur babies, sidekicks, bed hogs, couch cuddlers, quarantine buddies and best friend most of all. They’re there for the highs and lows of life so why settle for anything less than the Best when it comes to their health.

Healthy Paws Herbal Labs is passionate about providing next generation wellness solutions to improve the quality of life and health of pets.

HPHL is an all-natural medicinal strength herbal line for pets. Created by herbalist, Dr. Kyle Burton, each product is based on a traditional Chinese Herbal formula that has been used safely on humans and pets for 1,000s of years. Their mission is offer natural, safe, and effective products for all fur-babies.