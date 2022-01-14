VirtueTech Inc. Announces 2022 Growth Plans

Seattle, Washington Jan 13, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – VirtueTech Inc, the global leader in delivering next-generation Cloud, Big Data, and Analytics services is excited to share its growth plans for 2022, continuing the positive company developments in 2021.

The pandemic has created a need for all of us to review our goal sheets, change the plans and implement them in uncertain times. Things were no different for VirtueTech at the dawn of the year 2021. VirtueTech was an AWS partner with an intent to grow in any situation.

VirtueTech realized the potential of its team as potential problem solvers and service-minded engineers who can really help the customers who have been equally impacted by Covid-19. We gave overlap hours so that the clients get some time to talk to the offshore engineers and the engineers get business knowledge so that they can solve problems keeping business pain points or solutions in mind. This initiative has paid rich dividends in terms of 10X growth in one of our client projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Ayala, CEO at VirtueTech said, “At the dawn of 2022, We have grown in one of our client accounts, from 4 people to 40 people in exactly 12 months (10X growth), and the overall growth reflected in our revenues for the year. In 2022, we are investing in our marketing efforts, exploring possible collaborations, expanding to new markets like South America, Europe & APAC. We are all set to fast-track the success in 2022. I would like to thank our clients and employees for their support and being part of this journey.”

About VirtueTech:

VirtueTech Inc. is a global leader in delivering next-generation Cloud, Big Data & Analytics services. We are an Amazon Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partner. We help businesses architect, migrate, and optimize their workloads on AWS, creating scalable, cost-effective, secure, and reliable solutions.

VirtueTech has spread its presence across the USA, Canada, and India. Since its inception in 2010, We are a Global Software Solution Provider and a Trusted Digital Advisor for our customers. Innovation focused approach has been the key to our success.

VirtueTech leverages its digital expertise to help you drive innovation by accelerating your adoption of AWS Cloud. We also help customers get real value from their data using comprehensive machine learning models and artificial intelligence.

VirtueTech provides end-to-end data engineering services that accelerate time to value and reduce the cost. Our data engineers are proficient with Cloud Data Warehousing, designing, and building of data lakes. Our teams are pro with techniques like Real-time Data processing, Data Strategy, Management, Governance, Integration, and Processing.

VirtueTech has always had soft spot-on CSR initiatives to give back to society. We are committed in our endeavors to leveraging technology to solve social issues by large. Our golden rule is ‘Determine, Drive and Deliver.

For more information, please visit https://www.virtuetechinc.com









