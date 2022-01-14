Christopher J. LaFargue, MD, MS, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist and Gynecological Oncologist with Texas Oncology – For













New York City, New York Jan 13, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – Dr. LaFargue is an obstetrician and gynecologist and gynecological oncologist with Texas Oncology – Fort Worth Cancer Center in Fort Worth, Texas. He is extensively trained in surgery, chemotherapy and radiation for the treatment of cervical, endometrial or uterine, ovarian, vulvar, and vaginal cancers. He also specializes in complex surgery for benign gynecologic indications.

Dr. LaFargue received his medical degree in 2013 from the New York Medical College. After completing the obstetrics and gynecology residency program at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine in 2017, he enrolled in the gynecologic oncology fellowship program at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, graduating in 2021. Prior to medical school, Dr. LaFargue obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University in 2006. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Cancer Biology from The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, TX (2019).

Dr. LaFargue is a member of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Outside work, he enjoys attending live music shows, playing the guitar and piano, playing golf, and gardening.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, honored Dr. LaFargue with the 2020 Diane Denson Tobola Fellowship Award in Ovarian Cancer Research, the 2019 Service to Education Award, and the 2018 and 2019 Linda K. Manning Fellowship Award in Ovarian Cancer Research.

