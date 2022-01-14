NuvOx to Present at Various Bio Forums in JPM Week

NuvOx Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class therapeutic to treat life-threatening diseases where hypoxia plays a role, will participate in various Bio forums held Jan 10 – 14, 2022.

Dr. Evan Unger, NuvOx’s Chief Executive Officer, is presenting in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference and the Access China Biotech Forum on behalf of NuvOx. In addition, the management team will be leveraging One on One Partnering platform by BIO to meet investment communities, fellow biotech companies, as well as service providers.

Dr. Unger’s investor presentation in both forums will be available upon request.

About NuvOx Pharma

NuvOx Pharma is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The Company’s lead drug – NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 78 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.

The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contract agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 8 Patent Families; 6 issued US patents and 8 pending US applications. Regulated as Biologics, it confers 12 years of exclusivity.

NuvOx actively seeks investment as well as collaboration opportunities to advance its technology and strives to bring the breakthrough to market.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit: www.hcwco.com

About Access China Biotech Forum

Access China is the most effective deal-making platform for Western pharma and biotech leaders looking to enter or expand in the Chinese market. ACCESS CHINA creates invaluable BD opportunities by directly connecting and meeting with the right partners for development, licensing or commercial collaborations.

For more information visit: www.biochina.org

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest advocacy association representing member companies, state biotechnology groups, academic and research institutions, and related organizations across the United States and in 30+ countries.

For more information visit: www.bio.org

Company Contact:

NuvOx Pharma

Dr. Evan Unger, CEO

Rong Wang, COO/CFO

Investor Contact:

Rong Wang

T: 520.624.6688

E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com