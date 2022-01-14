Maritime Partnership Exercise between Ships of Indian Navy and JMSDF





Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt undertook Maritime Partnership Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force(JMSDF) Ships Uraga and Hirado in the Bay of Bengal on 13 Jan 22. Both JMSDF ships are part of Minesweeper Division One and are on deployment to Indian Ocean Region with Captain Noguchi Yasushi, Commander Minesweeper Division One embarked onboard JS Uraga. The exercise was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, promoting defence cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding and inter-operability between the two navies and sharing best practices.





The Maritime Partnership Exercise included a wide range of maritime operations viz. Flying Operations, Replenishment Approaches and Tactical Manoeuvres. The entire exercise was planned and conducted in a non-contact mode, thereby adhering to COVID safety norms.









