Gravic, Inc.® Announces Shadowbase Version 6.700 for Other Server Platforms is Generally Available

By: Gravic, Inc.

MALVERN, Pa. – Jan. 12, 2022 – PRLog — Gravic, Inc. is pleased to announce the General Availability of Shadowbase software version 6.700 for Other Server platforms.

Shadowbase is a comprehensive suite of software products that addresses all aspects of data replication and data and application integration for business continuity and other purposes:

Sophisticated Business Continuity capabilities to ensure IT service availability

Extensive Data Integration and Application Integration facilities for data distribution enabling real-time business intelligence

Designed for HPE NonStop servers and heterogeneous platforms (IBM, Linux, Unix, Windows, etc.)

Supports industry standard databases, including: HPE NonStop SQL/MX, SQL/MP, Enscribe, IBM Db2®, Oracle Enterprise, Oracle MySQL, SAP Sybase, and Microsoft SQL Server

Enables Zero Downtime Migrations (ZDM) when migrating to a new platform, software release, or firmware upgrade

Compare tool to validate database consistency

Data Management tools for audit compliance and data integrity

Administrative utilities to simplify installation, configuration, deployment, and day-to-day activities

Available directly from HPE and supported by standard HPE GNSC support services

WARNING: A new license file is required to install and run HPE Shadowbase for Other Servers software version 6.700. This is due to a change in the format of the license file, current license terms are still valid and remain in force. Contact the HPE License Manager (mailto:license.manager@ hpe.com) to request a new license file. DO NOT INSTALL HPE Shadowbase for Other Servers software version 6.700 until a new license file has been obtained.

Shadowbase software version 6.700 for Other Server platforms includes several key changes and fixes, along with a roll-up of the prior version 6.600 patches. Please reference the SOFTDOC, located at HPE Shadowbase Product Releases (https://www.shadowbasesoftware.com/ releases/), for more information.

1. Support for the replication of SQL/MP and SQL/MX Sequence Objects from NSB in Guardian to OSB in OSS.

2. Support for PostgreSQL target replication has been added for ODBC target objects.

3. The Visual Studio project for User Exit development has been added back into the Windows release of HPE Shadowbase.

4. Support for more versions of the MySQL ODBC driver on Windows and Linux.

5. Oracle database replication enhancements

a. Support for collection of the Oracle types TIMESTAMP WITH TIMEZONE and TIMESTAMP WITH LOCAL TIMEZONE has been added to HPE Shadowbase Log Source for Oracle.

b. Support for the use of User Exits that can modify data with HPE Shadowbase Log Source for Oracle.

c. Support for replicating Oracle column names that include spaces has been added with the use of the SHAD_OPCOLLECT_ COLUMN_WRAP parameter to set the delimiters required by the target.

6. Other miscellaneous usability enhancements and fixes.

Obtaining HPE Shadowbase for Other Servers 6.700

Shadowbase is built by Gravic, and globally sold and supported by HPE. HPE Shadowbase for Other Servers 6.700 is an Independent Product (IP) and hence is shipped, upon ordering, on its own DVD. The applicable HPE Product ID (PID) / Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) is given below:

HPE Product Names PID/SKU

HPE Shadowbase Business Continuity (BC) Basic WSA49V6T1/T2

HPE Shadowbase Business Continuity (BC) Advanced WSA50V6T1/T2

HPE Shadowbase Data Integration Application Integration (DIAI) Basic WSA51V6T1/T2

HPE Shadowbase Data Integration Application Integration (DIAI) Advanced WSA52V6T1/T2

HPE Shadowbase Audit Log WSA53V6T1/T2

NOTE: SKU suffix T1 <= 8 logical processors / T2 > 8 logical processors

Customers already holding licenses for the above PIDs/SKUs having a valid support contract with HPE can download Shadowbase version 6.700 for HPE NonStop Server platforms via SCOUT at the NonStop eServices Portal (https://www.hpe.com/ servers/nonstop- nep).

The SPR IDs for Shadowbase version 6.700 for Other Server platforms is as follows:

SPR ID Platform Version

T1123^AAI OSS 6.700*

T1124^AAE HP-UX 6.700*

T1125^AAG SUSE LINUX 6.700*

T1126^AAF RHEL LINUX 6.700*

T1127^AAE SOLARIS x86 6.700*

T1128^AAE SOLARIS 6.700*

T1129^AAF WINDOWS 6.700*

T1130^AAE AIX 6.700*

*Note requirement for a new license file before installation, as discussed in the warning above.

More information about Shadowbase version 6.700 for Other Server platforms can be found at HPE Shadowbase Product Releases (https://www.shadowbasesoftware.com/ releases/).

Gravic, Inc. is a privately-held company located in Malvern, PA, about twenty miles west of Philadelphia, PA, USA. Gravic makes a range of computer software products for business continuity, data collection, transformation, and distribution uses. Customers of its Shadowbase data replication products include banks, financial and brokerage firms, insurance companies, stock exchanges, electric utilities, healthcare, and telecommunications companies.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise directly sells and supports Shadowbase business continuity, data replication and data integration solutions under the name HPE Shadowbase. For more information, please visit ShadowbaseSoftware.com (http://www.shadowbasesoftware.com/) or contact your local HPE account team.