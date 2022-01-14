A new more eco-responsible collection of Air France comfort kits

WEBWIRE – Friday, January 14, 2022







This winter, Air France is offering its long-haul Business customers a new comfort kit. As part of an eco-responsible approach, this kit is the first model made up of 93% recycled material. This sober and elegant kit features the companys historic winged seahorse emblem, embodying its rich history. It comes in two colours, navy blue and grey.





Special thought has also been given to its content. Each kit thus contains the following items –

A toothbrush and pen made of cornstarch, and ear plugs packaged in kraft paper, eliminating the use of plastic;

To ensure optimum comfort for customers, the large and soft sleep mask, socks, toothpaste and Clarins cosmetics are still included in the kit.





Customers travelling in the long-haul Premium Economy cabin receive a dark blue kit with a sporty look. The kit features the accent, the symbol of the Air France brand, in a red or blue version.





The content of this kit has been adapted in the same spirit –

A toothbrush made of cornstarch and ear plugs packaged in kraft paper

A sleep mask and a pair of socks.





In all cabins, the plastic packaging of each kit is now replaced by a tamper-evident seal. In addition, headsets are systematically cleaned and disinfected, allowing Air France to eliminate single-use headphone protectors and their packaging offered previously.





Intended as a genuine gift sporting the Air France colours, these kits can be collected and taken home after the trip and used again.





By offering ever more eco-friendly comfort kits, Air France is pursuing its everyday actions to reduce the use of single-use plastic on board its flights whenever possible.





Click here to download the visuals.