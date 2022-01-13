Hong Kong – Queen Elizabeth Hospital public appeal regarding in-patient found missing

Queen Elizabeth Hospital public appeal regarding in-patient found missing *************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





The spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth Hospital made the following appeal today (January 14) regarding an in-patient found missing:





A female patient aged 16 was admitted to pediatric ward in Queen Elizabeth Hospital on January 12. She left the ward on January 13 at around 09.50 pm. Hospital security guards were mobilised to search within the hospital compound but was unable to locate her. The hospital reported to the Police for assistance on the same day.







The patient is about 1.5 metres tall. She has black hair and with normal mobility. She was last seen wearing a patient top, with yellow jacket and white skirt.







The hospital appeals to the public to contact the Police or call the hospital hotline at 3506 8944 if they know the whereabouts of the patient.







The hospital will continue to fully cooperate with the Police to locate the patient. Patient Relations Officer will provide necessary assistance to the patient’s family.



