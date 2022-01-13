HBO And HBO Max Receive 14 SAG Award Nominations, The Most For Television Of Any Network Or Streaming Platform

Succession Receives First-Ever Nominations, Ties With 5 For Most Of Any Film Or Television Program;



Jean Smart Leads Performer Nominations With 3 For Hacks And Mare of Easttown

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 12, 2022







HBO and HBO Max received 14 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for the upcoming 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The SAG Awards will be presented on Sunday, February 27.





HBO and HBO Maxs 14 SAG Award nominations this year are:

5 nominations for  Succession  (HBO Original): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, 3 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin), and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook)

 (HBO Original): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, 3 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin), and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook) 4 nominations for  Mare of Easttown  (HBO Original): Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Evan Peters), 2 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Kate Winslet, Jean Smart), and Outstanding Action Performance in a Television Movie or Limited Series

 (HBO Original): Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Evan Peters), 2 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Kate Winslet, Jean Smart), and Outstanding Action Performance in a Television Movie or Limited Series 2 nominations for  Hacks  (Max Original): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart)

 (Max Original): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart) 2 nominations for  The White Lotus  (HBO Original): ​​Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Murray Bartlett) and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Jennifer Coolidge)

 (HBO Original): ​​Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Murray Bartlett) and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Jennifer Coolidge) 1 nomination for Scenes from a Marriage (HBO Original): Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Oscar Isaac)





All HBO and HBO Max nominated programs are available to stream on HBO Max.