Console & Associates, P.C. Investigates Class Action Lawsuit Following Talbert House Data Breach

MARLTON, N.J. – Jan. 11, 2022 – PRLog — The law firm of Console & Associates, P.C., is actively investigating the Talbert House data breach from earlier this year to determine whether those impacted by the breach can pursue legal remedies against the company. If the firm’s investigation reveals that Talbert House did not have adequate security measures in place to protect against the breach or otherwise mishandled consumers’ sensitive information, the company may be liable for any resulting damages through a class action lawsuit.

The Talbert House data breach is just one example of the many recent cyberattacks in recent months. Cyberattacks typically involve a hacker or some other bad actor who gains access to a company’s secure servers in an attempt to access sensitive consumer information. The information may be used by the party conducting the cyberattack or sold to another party. Often, the information is used to commit identity theft or for other criminal purposes. While the investigation is ongoing, and there is not yet any indication that Talbert House bears responsibility for the breach, it raises questions about the company’s efforts to secure consumers’ data. If it turns out that the company mishandled or failed to protect sensitive consumer data, Talbert House may be financially responsible through a data breach class action lawsuit.

The founder of Console & Associates, P.C., Attorney Richard Console, explains, “It’s easy to place all the blame for a data breach on the person who hacks into a company’s system; however, this ignores the legal and moral obligation businesses owe to their customers. When someone gives a company their business, they trust that the information in the company’s possession will remain private—and out of the hands of criminals. While protecting consumer data requires a business to undergo some effort and expense, in our current environment of widespread hacking, this is a cost of doing business that all companies must take seriously.”

In early June, Talbert House was the target of a cyberattack. Upon learning of the event, Talbert House launched an investigation into the incident, revealing that the information of more than 48,000 clients, employees and other third-parties may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party. The compromised information includes:

First names,

Last names,

Full mailing addresses,

Social Security numbers,

Driver’s license numbers, and

Financial account information.

On September 30, 2021, Talbert House sent all affected parties data breach notifications, informing them of the incident.

If evidence emerges that Talbert House failed to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of consumers’ data, those who received a data breach notification letter may have the right to join a class action data breach lawsuit against the company.

While the situation is still developing, anyone in receipt of a data breach letter from Talbert House should take the following steps to protect themselves against the risk of identity theft:

Carefully review the letter sent by Talbert House Keep a copy of the data breach notification letter Sign up for the free credit monitoring service provided by Talbert House Change all passwords and security questions to online accounts Frequently review all credit card and bank account statements for any signs of fraud or unauthorized activity Monitor credit reports for any unexpected changes or signs of identity theft Contact a credit bureau to request a temporary fraud alert Notify all banks and credit card companies of the data breach

To learn more about this data breach, please visit https://www.jdsupra.com/ legalnews/consumer- data-breach- alert-talbert- house-5300062/

Console & Associates, P.C. is committed to protecting consumer privacy. To help ensure consumers’ sensitive data remains secure in the hands of corporations, the firm investigates all types of data breaches, ransomware attacks and other network intrusions. Console & Associates, P.C. can be reached through the firm’s website at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/ consumer-privacy- data-breach- lawyers/.