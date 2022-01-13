Bedsure Launches its White Sale Promotion with Savings up to 40% Off

Bedsure, a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide, today launches its White Sale promotion to enable more affordable access to a wide range of products that are appropriate for the season and all year round. The promotion runs through the end of January with savings up to 40% off across a wide range of products.

The promotion comes after realizing that most of Bedsure’s customers often seek to remodel their home in January in the spirit of a new year. Whether it be the unseen and hidden upgrades of the mattress experience, the need to upgrade to a contemporary aesthetically pleasing home decor, or upgraded comfortability for cozy nights of sleep, the Bedsure’s White Sale has all these needs covered.

With White Sale, customers will be able to upgrade their sleeping space with a comprehensive cloud-like experience at a lower cost, with products such as the soft and supportive mattress toppers, the silky smooth Bedsure Mulberry Silk Pillowcases, the luxurious Bedsure Egyptian Cotton Sheet Sets, and more. In addition, all of the products offered in Bedsure’s White Sale promotion are of white or solid light shade variants across multiple categories to match the needs of all customers with savings of up to 40% on these products.

When upgrading a sleeping space, Bedsure recommends starting from the ground up from the base and elevating a bed with a mattress topper to cater to all sleeping needs.

Bedsure S-Curve Mattress Topper

The Bedsure S-Curve Mattress Topper is designed with ergonomics in mind. With two pieces of foam at different firmness levels sandwiched by an S-Shape cut and the bamboo viscose infused cover, the Bedsure S-Curve Mattress Topper provides sleepers with breathable and ergonomic nights of sleep in the new year.

Bedsure Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper

The Bedsure Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper is a multi-functional mattress topper that helps to refresh the scent while absorbing an unpleasant smell in the bedroom. The hybrid 5-foam design found on the Bedsure Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper also provides zoned spinal support to its sleepers.

Bedsure Bamboo Charcoal Mattress Topper

The Bamboo Charcoal Infused Mattress Topper comes with a lyocell and polyester-made pillow top that elevates the comfort level of an ordinary mattress. In addition, the air mesh back allows for extra airflow underneath the mattress support, which brings the perfect breathability and cooling sensation for those hot sleepers.

These mattress toppers will be offered at 40% off during the Bedsure White Sale and can be purchased at Bedsure online store.

Moreover, there are many additional simple and high quality variations of products made available for customers to upgrade their overall sleeping space and the existing home decor. To view the entire White Sale deals, please visit https://bedsurehome.com/pages/white-sale.

Bedsure’s White Sale is to last until the end of January, and the deals will be made available on both Bedsurehome.com and Bedsure’s official storefront on Amazon.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.