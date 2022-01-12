Remington College Nashville, Knoxville campuses expand offerings with Patient Care Technician Diploma Program



Remington College Nashville Campus and Remington College Knoxville Campus have rolled out a new Patient Care Technician Diploma Program.





The program aims to prepare students for a career in healthcare as a patient care technician, nursing assistant or nurse aide in a retail pharmacy, hospital, nursing home or assisted living facility.





Course topics include:





 Introduction to health care



 Basic patient care technician roles and responsibilities



 Medical terminology



 Human anatomy and physiology



 Electrocardiology and phlebotomy



 Rehabilitative care and therapeutic modalities



 Effective patient care





The program can be completed in as few as 8 months.2 Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a Diploma in Patient Care Technician.





According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations are expected to grow 16 percent over the next decade, adding about 2.6 million new jobsmore than any other occupational group.3 The growth is due to an aging population and increased demand.





The programs are offered in a hybrid format, meaning students will complete some portions of the program online and some portions on campus.





Remington College Nashville Campus is located at 441 Donelson Pike, Suite 150, Nashville, TN 37214. Remington College Knoxville Campus is located at 7415 Maynardville Pike, Suite 106, Knoxville, TN 37938.

###