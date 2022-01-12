Click Boarding, LLC Appoints Josh Hoover as New Senior Vice President, Product



Its a privilege to join Click Boarding as we navigate the complexities and uncertainties created by the Digital Transformation, Hoover said. I’m eager to create solutions for these challenges solutions the market has never seen before but desperately needs to successfully manage this new, highly sophisticated working dynamic. With more than 15 years of consulting expertise within the HR tech arena and a solid track record of professional achievements, Hoover is poised to make significant contributions to the company.





According to CEO Mike Ehrle, the fundamental mission of Hoovers role is to deliver the next evolution of Click Boarding. As such, he will focus on delivering unique innovations and a product roadmap for growth that meet the market needs of today and tomorrow.





With his vast experience in HR tech, Josh will undoubtedly make an impactful change at our organization and solve the intricate business challenges of enterprise corporations, both in the U.S. and globally, Ehrle said. He brings a diverse skill set that will allow Click to more nimbly execute our strategic growth and product enhancement initiatives in 2022 and beyond.





Hoover previously served as Director of Strategic Initiatives for Benefit Technology Resources. As a veteran leader and champion of people-first culture, Hoover brings a focus on humans, employee empowerment and engagement within the HR technology ecosystem.





For more information about Click Boardings leadership addition, contact Julie Kuepers at (952) 457-0306.





