Strikepoint Group Holdings acquires Farryn Electric

Strikepoint Group Holdings (SGH), formerly known as Horizon Group Holdings has acquired eastern Pennsylvania contractor Farryn Electric as its twelfth acquisition in 2021. While StrikePoint currently has five brands with electrical capabilities in its portfolio, Farryn is the first electrical services only brand to join the holding company.





Owner Daniel Namerow founded Farryn in 2011, after following his father into the business. His wife Stephanie is a co-owner of the company overseeing marketing responsibilities.





Doing business the old-fashioned way is what Farryn Electric is all about, said Namerow. We treat our customers the way we would want to be treated. Our reputation for high-quality work and friendly service is our companys foundation, and we work hard every day to maintain it.





Charlie Haines, CEO of Strikepoint Group Holdings, said his company sees great value in local and regional contractors like Farryn, who have worked hard to become pillars of their communities. We love working with family businesses to build their brands and take their services to customers and their communities to the next level. We are excited to support our first fully electric acquisition he said.





Strikepoint continues to build relationships with community icons like Farryn, helping them expand the services they offer customers and enhancing opportunities they provide for employees.





About Strikepoint Group Holdings



Founded in 1987, Strikepoint Group Holdings is one of the largest and most referred home services companies in the United States, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, electrical, and indoor air quality. Formerly known as Horizon Group Holdings, SGH has its headquarters in Newark, Delaware. Since 2017, the SGH portfolio has expanded organically and through acquisitions in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Florida. Most recently, SGH welcomed First Class HVAC in Millsboro, DE; EB Design Air in Hillburn, NY; A-Absolute Plumbing, Heating, and Air in Roselle, NJ; 4 Service Pros in Lorton, VA; Hurley & David in Springfield, MA; Solvit Home Services in Plainville, CT; Level Home Services, in Havre de Grace, MD; Paradise Air, Inc., in Largo, FL; Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing in Largo, FL; Elite Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing, Bradenton, FL; and Waychoffs Air Conditioning in Jacksonville, FL.





About Farryn Electric



Based in Springfield, PA, Farryn Electric opened in 2011. Intensely focused on its customers and community, the company provides residential electrical services and renovation in Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties in eastern Pennsylvania.

