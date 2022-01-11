Johari Digital Healthcare Inaugurated the “Johari Center of Excellence” in IIT Jodhpur Technology Park

Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. (JDHL) inaugurated the “Johari Centre of Excellence” (CoE) at the IIT Jodhpur Technology Park. The grand inauguration was done in the presence of esteemed guests including Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, Prof. Sampat Raj Vadera, Deputy Director, IIT Jodhpur, Mr. Satyendra Johari, CEO & Founder and Mrs. Nisha Johari, Founders, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. and other dignitaries.

Mr. Satyendra Johari, CEO & Founder, Johari Digital (JDHL) said, “It is a win-win situation for both JDHL and IIT Jodhpur. This collaboration will enable core research into innovations for world-class product development in the country. The R&D needs lots of efforts before the product gets into commercialization with complete quality controls and Johari Digital can play an important role to bridge the gap.”

Mrs. Nisha Johari, Co-founder, Johari Digital, shared, “That having such a CoE would provide an opportunity to the budding engineers to be absorbed for world class product development within the country and can help stop the brain drain from premium institutes like IIT. Through this venture look forward to a great future.”

At this occasion, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury expressed happiness for this initiative and mentioned that there are several emerging technologies coming up at IIT Jodhpur potentially in different spaces. Some of these technologies are in the space of electronics as well as mechanical applications where joining hands with Johari will bring a set of products through this collaboration which will be conceptualized, indigenously developed and engineered so as to bring up products of Indian origin. This CoE will lead to the development of products which have originated from India, the entire IP as well as the manufacturing capability will also be with India. For a new IIT like IIT Jodhpur this alliance with a Global player like Johari in Jodhpur has a huge value. This will nucleate a MedTech industrial ecosystem in the country.

During the event, Johari Digital showcased numerous advanced technologies in healthcare that are Engineered to manufacture for Global Industries. Johari Digital is a global Medtech company with 40+ years of expertise in medical device manufacturing. The manufacturing facility complies with MDSAP, ISO 13485:2016 and FDA (21 CFR 820) standards, and processes. Johari’s versatile product development portfolio has innovative life science products, diagnostic devices, new AI & ML-based Medical Technologies and therapeutic devices. The company provides manufacturing solutions to global MedTech giants as well as innovative start-ups. Johari will now expand its functions actively on the IIT Jodhpur campus and the space will cater to the growing demands of the fast-evolving healthcare and medical market.

This collaboration is based on the vision to make India self-reliant in Medical Device Manufacturing. It was felt that JDHL has taken a major leap towards strengthening India’s healthcare backbone. With the healthcare market jumping to contemporary technologies of Artificial intelligence and data-based remote healthcare, this CoE at IIT Jodhpur will establish a unique synergy between academia and the industry for advanced healthcare technologies. The new space brings an opportunity to develop accessible, affordable and quality healthcare devices at a higher pace and scale to meet the global demand.