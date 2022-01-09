You Can Now Buy Stocks with Your Digital Currency Profits! Are you wondering how to invest or reinvest your crypto profits? Here are 2 ways to spend or reinvest your gains.

Invest in the stock market

The stock market is arguably the single best way for retail investors to generate wealth over the long term. In fact, stocks outperform every other asset class, including real estate, collectibles, precious metals, and art.

Did you know it’s now possible to invest in the stock market using your crypto proceeds?

Many investors are surprised to learn they can purchase virtually any financial asset, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds, directly with crypto. That’s right: no need to cash out to fiat and redirect the funds back into an online stock brokerage, you can transfer the funds directly into your brokerage account and immediately start buying assets.

How can you do this?

Websites such as shares4crypto.net specialize in connect investors with reputable brokers who will facilitate the process. Simply register on the platform and they will put you in contact with service providers who will attend to your specific needs.

Spend it on goods and services

In the past, Bitcoin was criticized for not being a used as a reliable medium of exchange.

However, things have changed. Today, more than 15,000 businesses worldwide accept Bitcoin, including major companies such as Microsoft, Overstock, Burger King, AT&T, and Tesla. Even Wikipedia accepts Bitcoin donations!

It’s becoming easier every day to buy the things we need with crypto.

The question now is how do you pay for purchases using crypto?

There are 3 main ways to pay for your purchases using crypto.

Method no 1: Sending crypto from address to address. This method involves sending crypto directly from your account to the merchant’s address. If you’re using the legacy network, expect to pay hefty fees and wait roughly 15 minutes for the transaction to settle. If you’re using Segwit or the Lightning Network, the transaction will be instant and basically free.

Method no 2: Using a crypto credit card. Credit card companies and major exchanges have created crypto credit cards that work just like traditional credit cards. How do they work? In your account, decide which crypto you’d like to pay with and, upon payment, the crypto is instantly converted to fiat and sent to the merchant.

Method no 3: Use a digital payments provider. Finally, you can pay for online purchases in crypto using services such as Square’s Cash App and Paypal, both of whom offer the possibility of paying with Bitcoin.

As you can see, investing or spending your crypto profits is a seamless experience. Register online at shares4crypto.net and discover how you can diversify into stocks and bonds using crypto.