COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 358

In a landmark achievement, more than 2 Cr (2,27,33,154) COVID-19 Vaccine Doses administered among adolescents for first dose between 15-18 age group. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 151.47 Crore (1,51,47,41,090) today. More than 79 lakh (79,68,523) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya praised the enthusiasm among Adolescents for Vaccination and congratulated them on this achievement.
The Schedule for ‘Precaution’ Dose will be published today and Online appointment facility will also start by today evening.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
10388843
|
2nd Dose
|
9740548
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
18387142
|
2nd Dose
|
16967613
|
Age Group 15-18 years
|
1st Dose
|
22733154
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
513506670
|
2nd Dose
|
350964108
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
196030548
|
2nd Dose
|
155846155
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
122225469
|
2nd Dose
|
97950840
|
Cumulative 1st dose administered
|
883271826
|
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|
631469264
|
Total
|
1514741090
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Date: 8th January, 2022 (358th Day)
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
65
|
2nd Dose
|
3551
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
115
|
2nd Dose
|
13454
|
Age Group 15-18 years
|
1st Dose
|
2322426
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
1741439
|
2nd Dose
|
2465956
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
208082
|
2nd Dose
|
721372
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
111445
|
2nd Dose
|
380618
|
1st Dose Administered in Total
|
4383572
|
2nd Dose Administered in Total
|
3584951
|
Total
|
7968523
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
