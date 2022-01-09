COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 358





In a landmark achievement, more than 2 Cr (2,27,33,154) COVID-19 Vaccine Doses administered among adolescents for first dose between 15-18 age group. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 151.47 Crore (1,51,47,41,090) today. More than 79 lakh (79,68,523) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





In a tweet, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya praised the enthusiasm among Adolescents for Vaccination and congratulated them on this achievement.









The Schedule for ‘Precaution’ Dose will be published today and Online appointment facility will also start by today evening.













The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10388843

2nd Dose 9740548

FLWs 1st Dose 18387142

2nd Dose 16967613

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 22733154

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 513506670

2nd Dose 350964108

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 196030548

2nd Dose 155846155

Over 60 years 1st Dose 122225469

2nd Dose 97950840

Cumulative 1st dose administered 883271826

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 631469264

Total 1514741090















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 8th January, 2022 (358th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 65

2nd Dose 3551

FLWs 1st Dose 115

2nd Dose 13454

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2322426

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1741439

2nd Dose 2465956

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 208082

2nd Dose 721372

Over 60 years 1st Dose 111445

2nd Dose 380618

1st Dose Administered in Total 4383572

2nd Dose Administered in Total 3584951

Total 7968523















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





