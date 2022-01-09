COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 358

In a landmark achievement, more than 2 Cr (2,27,33,154) COVID-19 Vaccine Doses administered among adolescents for first dose between 15-18 age group. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 151.47 Crore (1,51,47,41,090) today. More than 79 lakh (79,68,523) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


In a tweet, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya praised the enthusiasm among Adolescents for Vaccination and congratulated them on this achievement.



The Schedule for ‘Precaution’ Dose will be published today and Online appointment facility will also start by today evening.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:



















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10388843

2nd Dose

9740548

FLWs

1st Dose

18387142

2nd Dose

16967613

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

22733154

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

513506670

2nd Dose

350964108

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

196030548

2nd Dose

155846155

Over 60 years

1st Dose

122225469

2nd Dose

97950840

Cumulative 1st dose administered

883271826

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

631469264

Total

1514741090




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:



















Date: 8th January, 2022 (358th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

65

2nd Dose

3551

FLWs

1st Dose

115

2nd Dose

13454

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

2322426

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1741439

2nd Dose

2465956

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

208082

2nd Dose

721372

Over 60 years

1st Dose

111445

2nd Dose

380618

1st Dose Administered in Total

4383572

2nd Dose Administered in Total

3584951

Total

7968523




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


