SEO National Secures SEO Contract With OSCPA

With professional interactions increasingly occurring online, search engine optimization has become an essential aspect of doing business — a skill that SEO National has been perfecting over the past 15 years. Companies failing to show up near the top of the Google search results are less likely to be discovered by individuals and businesses alike, forfeiting potential influence and customers. The Ohio Society of CPAs (OSCPA) has chosen SEO National to spearhead its efforts to expand its online footprint.

The OSCPA partners with CPAs and accounting professionals across the state. They are the only organization solely focused on the interests of these financial experts. Their membership includes individuals working in various industries in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Offering education opportunities to further the career success of their members, they also advocate for political initiatives beneficial to their members and the businesses they support.

“While many of our clients are startups who rely on our SEO expertise to help them to spread the word about their products and services,” remarked Damon Burton, SEO National President, “the OSCPA’s mission is a little different. For them, expanding their online visibility draws attention to their cause and the benefits they have to offer businesses through the financial community.”

There are many approaches to search engine marketing, including paid advertising, but Burton believes there are more sustainable methods to achieve long-term results they desire. Instead, his team at SEO National focuses on establishing the relevancy of every client both in search results and for potential clients. Building long-term relationships with clients allows him to learn what makes each client unique in their space.

Speaking of his methods, Burton said, “What we do is really less about advertising and selling the company and more about proving the company’s worth. The algorithms behind all the big search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo are designed to connect people with solutions. Clients, like the OSCPA, all offer valuable services or products. Our search engine optimization techniques boost clients’ page rank by proving each client’s value to online customers.”

A recognized leader in their field, SEO National’s clientele have included small mom-and-pop startups, Inc. 5000 companies, and NBA retail divisions. Like their clients, they do not use paid advertising to promote their services. Using the same SEO practices for their clients, the company services 100% inbound referral businesses.

To find out more about SEO National and their approach to help organizations like the OSCPA expand their reach online without paying for advertising, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or go to www.SEOnational.com.

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.