Wiley Partners with National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST) to Drive Open Access Research Output in the Republic of Korea

Agreement Marks Wileys First in East Asia

Hoboken, NJ ​ – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 7, 2022







Global research and education leader Wiley today announced a three-year open access agreement with the National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST), in the Republic of Korea.





The agreement, which marks Wileys first in East Asia, will enable researchers at 25 institutions across the Republic of Korea to publish accepted articles open access in Wileys hybrid journals. By partnering with the NST, more research published by Korean scientists will be freely available for researchers and the public alike.





We continue to see momentum for open access globally, and this agreement shows the progress being made in the Republic of Korea, said Liz Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Wiley Research Publishing. Its a pleasure to partner with the NST in support of increasing accessibility and exposure to the fundamental and life-changing contributions of thousands of researchers across the Republic of Korea to the scholarly record.





NSTs chairman, Bok Chul Kim said, in relation to the agreement, Through this transformational agreement between NST and Wiley, we expect to be able to raise the international profile of Korean governmental research institutes. By allowing anyone from around the world to access the research outputs of NST member institutions, without any barriers or restrictions, we hope to contribute to the growing global open access movement and promote more organic exchanges of knowledge between Korean and international researchers through a continuous collaboration with Wiley.





This agreement follows on the heels of Wileys record-setting year of open access agreements, with 12 new agreements signed in 2021. These agreements alone impact more than 300 institutions globally and will add an anticipated 15,000 new articles to the scholarly record”





About Wiley



Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the worlds knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com





About NST



The National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST) in the Republic of Korea, supports 25 government-funded research institutes (GRI), and is committed to their mission and objectives to remain competitive in the face of constant challenges. Besides their scientific and technological developments and breakthroughs, GRIs have also been instrumental as a driving force for economic growth for the country. In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, NST is taking on a new challenge to enable GRIs to solve national problems through various convergence research in their own missions and lead the re-leap of national science and technology through securing the core technologies. NST directs the developmental strategies of GRIs and encourages continuous innovation that allows the institutes to carry out advanced R&D activities. In creating a collaborative research ecosystem, the GRIs can exchange expertise between member institutions and expand on their international cooperation with overseas research institutions to enhance their research capabilities and technological competitiveness. NST also actively encourages enterprises to put the GRIs research output to practical application to drive continued technological and economic growth.