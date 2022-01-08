Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Corporate Executive Officers

WEBWIRE – Friday, January 7, 2022







Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC) hereby announces that its Board of Directors meeting today passed a resolution on personnel changes with regard to the Representative Corporate Executive Officer as detailed below.





1. Current and New Representative Corporate Executive Officers





New Position / Current Position / Name





Executive Vice President – Head of Petrochemical and Coal business / Representative Managing Corporate. Executive Officer, Supervising Corporate Strategy, Division, Corporate Communications. Office (Branding) / Yoshihiro Ikegawa







Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer / Representative Director, Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer, Supervising- Supply Chains, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation /Nobuo Fukuda





2. Biography of the New Representative Corporate Executive Officer





Nobuo Fukuda – (Date of Birth: December 9, 1958 – Number of shares held: 21,074)





1981 Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Limited (currently, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)





2012 General Manager, Kurosaki Plant, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation





2014 Executive Officer, General Manager of Chemical Products, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation





2021 Representative Director, Director of the Board, Managing Executive Officer supervising- Supply Chains, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (current position)





3. Scheduled Date of Personnel Changes





April 1, 2022





4. Reason for the Personnel Changes





Changes in the management structure





In its new management policy Forging the future announced on 1 December 2021, MCHC announced its management structure from 1 April 2022. For more details, please refer to the attached press release 4. Leaner Structure to Execute Strategy.





https://www.mitsubishichem-hd.co.jp/english/ir/01168.html





Corporate Executive Officers of MCHC from 1 April 2022 onwards is shown in the Annex.





Annex





Corporate Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2022)





Representative Corporate Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Gilson Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Executive Vice President Chief Supply Chain Officer – Nobuo Fukuda



Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Supervising  finance, communication, IR and government affairs – Yuko Nakahira



Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer General Counsel Supervising  legal, internal control, admin, HR and corporate administration – Ken Fujiwara



Executive Vice President Head of Films & Molding Materials / Advanced Solutions Johei Takimoto Executive Vice President Head of Polymers & Compounds / MMA Hitoshi Sasaki Executive Vice President Head of Petrochemical & Coal business – Yoshihiro Ikegawa



Executive Vice President Head of Pharma Hiroaki Ueno Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer – Larry Meixner



Senior Vice President Supervising – government affairs – Shigeki Habuka





Corporate Executive Officers supervising digital and audit will be decided in due course



