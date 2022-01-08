Tephanie N. Delaney has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

Tephanie N. Delaney has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

As a licensed Realtor in MN and MO, Ms. Delaney embarked upon her career as a mortgage loan originator for Conseco Finance. Throughout the course of her professional journey, she maintained corporate jobs in the real estate industry, owned, operated brick-and-mortar retail businesses, and remained centered around community through creating boulevards of empowerment, relationship building, and business development.

During the pandemic of 2020, Ms. Delaney created an online marketplace, BlackBuyBlack.com, where businesses could create a virtual store in just 10 minutes. The idea of the marketplace was to create a timely resource, as an addition to aid the underserved Black-Owned businesses during shutdowns. Within six weeks, she had amassed more than 100,000 visitors to the website and over one million visitors its first year.

Ms. Delaney has been producing spaces of opportunity for others since age 19, by producing trade shows, scholarship pageants, stage plays and conventions. She co-founded the Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo, and she is the driving force behind several ventures. She sequentially leverages her experience and passion in her private practice, Wild-Eyed VisionAries Consulting, where she cultivates client’s business ideas and provides digital assets and media relations services.

More recently, along with a partner, Ms. Delaney established Earth’s Sacred Grounds Properties & Resorts, LLC. With plans to start developing real estate, the two purchased a 20-acre tract of land in Missouri. Ms. Delaney maintains her private consulting practice and continues to work as a realtor. Her outside of the box thinking has gained international appreciation. Serving as an influence behind the scenes, Ms. Delaney possesses of an impressive roster of clients nationally that include businesses, brands, films, productions, nonprofits, celebrities, and creatives.

Her efforts throughout her career have earned her accolades for business success and community service. As a respected voice in her field, in 2020, she authored her first book, “13 Powerful Elements of Visualization.” Furthermore, as a dedicated civic advocate on behalf of her community, Ms. Delaney co-founded a Minneapolis based non-profit, Hands-2-Hand Development Resources, serves on the board of Destiny Over Diagnosis, and actively assists other non-profits such as the Moore Legacy Foundation, Positive Image Minneapolis, WIC Scholarship Fund and Kissy Stay Put Services as well as standing against domestic violence.

To date, Ms. Delaney is a leading business, brand and growth consultant that serves internationally. She maintains multiple professional and social affiliations. Throughout the course of her career, she has attributed her professional success to her faith, which helped her endure many challenges in her life. In the coming years, she plans to venture into speaking engagements to inspire people around the world. Ms. Delaney would also like to develop an institution through which she can help others.

