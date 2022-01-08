Tabetha Sheaver Joins EOS as a Professional Implementer



A business coach, facilitator and trainer with over 20 years of experience, Sheaver has consulted with Fortune 500 corporations but focuses the majority of her time now on serving small businesses. She is a Certified Project Management Professional (PMI), Certified Change Management Professional and Certified Mediator. Sheaver has helped many businesses grow including two that achieved tenfold increases in revenue in just a two year period.





The pandemic continues to create challenges for many businesses from sales to staffing issues. Companies need a solid foundation to help them maintain solid levels of growth. The EOS® system does just that, following a well-defined proven process which has helped over 12,000 companies worldwide reach their potential, Sheaver said.





Sheaver added that EOS® can help leaders gain clarity and reduce issues such as employee turnover. Many staff members leave because their job responsibility is not clearly defined. They do what they think the busy owner or manager wants to see. Eventually they veer off course not knowing the true boundaries that should be set for them, run into a lack of communication, get frustrated and look elsewhere. Multiply that over several team members and its easy to understand why a business will stop growing and get stuck in the mud.



According to Sheaver it all begins with the entrepreneurial mindset. Most entrepreneurs start out as innovators with ideas that will change a company or an industry. But getting everyone to drive in the same direction and use the right tools at the right time is no easy task. Just like a race team, everyone has a role, and when one falters, chaos ensues. Thats why implementing the right system like EOS® can help a business not only stay on track but cross the finish line ahead of the competition.





Tabetha Sheaver is an award winning business professional and project management consultant, with experience from the C-Suite to the production floor. She has won many honors including the US Business News 2019 Technology Elite Award for Most Outstanding in Software ROI Support, and the Project Management Institutes 2019 Women In Project Management award. Tabethas experience and acumen have made her an in-demand speaker and presenter nationwide. For additional information visit https://plusdelta.com.

