Protegent announces Thailand scheme for its partners



Protegent has launched a Thailand scheme for its partners. Isnt it an exciting opportunity for all the partners to enjoy a staycation in Thailand for 3 nights and 4 days? Are you ready to enjoy an amazing trip to Thailand and experience whoops of joy and excitement? Well, now is the time! Have a look at what the scheme is all about and how you can avail this offer.





What is this scheme all about?



All partners wholl purchase 42 boxes of Total security software or earn 420 points will win an amazing trip to Thailand for 3 nights and 4 days, wherein,



Antivirus software carries 7 points



Complete Security Software carries 9 points, and



Total Security Software carries 10 points.





On the successful activation of the keys, Unistal is providing a sum of money, depending upon the TASHU scheme, which means that on the activation of Antivirus+ and Antivirus software, the partner will get Rs. 25, Rs. 100 for activation of Total Security Software, and Rs. 125 for Complete Security Software.





These offers are aggressive and most competitive against the already running current schemes in the market and the last date to avail of this offer is 28th Feb 2022.





Also, Unistal has planned to organize a trip in April end to all the qualified partners. Apart from this scheme, Unistal has also launched a smaller scheme of 50 points where the partner will receive an Amazon voucher worth Rs. 1,500 and with every box of Antivirus+, the partner will get a backpack for free. This offer is valid till January 31st, 2022.



Sarita Verma, Marketing Manager at Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd is excited to announce this scheme and planning to take at least 100 partners to Thailand.





Rajiv Banerjee, Vice President, Channel sales have also shown his keen confidence in the successful launch of this scheme. So, avail of the offer now and steal the best deals.





For further information, http://www.protegent360.com/tashu/ProtegentNewYearDhamaka.png



And get in touch now!

###