Lauren E. Briggerman, Member, Miller and Chevalier to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Cross-Border Investigations Event

Lauren Briggerman represents corporations and executives in government and internal investigations and related litigation. She has particular expertise in cross-border investigations, including in the areas of criminal antitrust, anti-corruption and the FCPA, and money laundering. Over the past decade, she has been involved in a number of complex global cartel investigations which require an understanding of the interplay between various legal regimes, applicable data privacy and protection laws, and complex, and often conflicting privilege rules. She has a successful track record handling investigations in the auto parts, air cargo, freight forwarding, and pharmaceutical industries. In the anti-corruption and money laundering space, Lauren has led investigations in both Asia and Latin America, involving a diverse range of industries and risk factors.





Founded in 1920, Miller & Chevalier is a longstanding Washington, DC law firm with a global perspective and leading practices in tax, litigation, international, employee benefits, white collar defense, and government affairs. Over the past three years, the firm’s lawyers have represented more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100, one-quarter of the Fortune 500, and approximately 30 percent of the Global 100. Miller & Chevalier is a trusted partner to clients in the United States and around the world, providing solutions to their most complex problems, as well as counsel that enables clients to seize new opportunities.





Cooperation between regulators and law enforcement authorities across borders has become increasingly common in recent years. This trend has resulted in more complex and large-scale cross-border investigations with significant financial and collateral consequences for companies across many jurisdictions. Companies caught in the cross-hairs of such investigations must navigate foreign data protection and data privacy laws, language and cultural barriers in conducting interviews, and potentially conflicting cooperation obligations with regulators. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up how cross-border internal and government investigations are conducted, from how evidence is collected, to how interviews are taken, to how regulators cooperate.





Listen as a panel of distinguished practitioners with diverse backgrounds as in house counsel, outside defense counsel, and forensic accounting organized by The Knowledge Group provide a comprehensive discussion of the recent developments and critical issues surrounding cross-border investigations, including predictions for 2022. Speakers will also offer practical tips and strategies to respond to this ever-changing multi-jurisdictional regulatory landscape.





 Cross-Border Investigations: Recent Developments in the U.S., Latin America, and the Middle East



 Challenges of Conducting Investigations During the Global Pandemic



 Tips for Navigating Cross-Border Investigations in Todays World



 Key Takeaways for Cross-Border Investigations in 2022





