Pace Women’s Justice Center and Executive Director, Cindy Kanusher, Receive Awards from New York State Bar Association

Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) and its Executive Director, Cindy Kanusher Esq., were each awarded the Denison Ray Civil Award by the New York State Bar Association. The award is named in memory of career legal activist Denison Ray, who led legal services programs in New York and other states. Ms. Kanusher was recognized for her exceptional leadership which inspires the extraordinary commitment of PWJC staff and service to the community. PWJC was recognized for its extraordinary commitment to increasing access to justice as well as its outstanding provision of civil legal services to disadvantage clients.

Ms. Kanusher was nominated by the PWJC Management Team. The nomination was supported by letters from members of PWJC’s advisory board, who are also active in the domestic violence arena. PWJC was the first organization from the Hudson Valley to win the Nonprofit Organization section of the Denison Ray Award. The organization celebrates its 30th anniversary, this year, of dedication to its mission and commitment to provide trauma-informed/victim-focused quality legal services to victims of abuse and intimate assault.

PWJC’s free civil legal services provide victims of abuse and intimate assault opportunities and resources to empower themselves and begin their journey away from abuse and towards healing. Your support will directly help victims of abuse.

The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) is a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at Elisabeth Haub School of Law, under the 501(c)(3) status of Pace University. Each year, PWJC provides free legal services to over 3,500 victims and survivors of domestic violence, and elder abuse, as well as conducts or participates in over 140 training and outreach events. Serving Westchester and Putnam Counties, PWJC’s mission is to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness. With an experienced staff and a team of dedicated volunteers, including attorneys, other professionals, and students, PWJC has built an effective, coordinated community response to interpersonal violence. (For more information, visit https://law.pace.edu/wjc)