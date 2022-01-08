Local REALTOR®, Cathy Robertson is Recognized as REALTOR of the Year

Cathy Robertson, Vice-President of T.E. Johnson & Sons, Winston-Salem, NC, received the Paul G. Minish REALTOR® of the Year Award from the Winston-Salem Regional Association of REALTORS. The award recognizes the recipient’s outstanding service to their local and state Associations and community.

Robertson has been actively involved in the practice of real estate for more than 28 years, serving in many leadership capacities. In 2021 she served as Chair of the North Carolina REALTORS Association, Property Management Division. In addition, she worked with legislators to ensure fair and timely distribution of rental relief funds throughout North Carolina. Through these efforts, she worked to simplify the application process for rental assistance allowing hundreds of people in Forsyth County to remain in their homes.

Cathy is currently serving as President-Elect of the Winston-Salem Association of REALTORS® and can be reached at cathyr@tejrentals.com.