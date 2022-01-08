Avigna Group Appoints Richa Pathak as Vice President Legal to Accelerate Business Growth

To circumnavigate the complex business landscape and grow in sync with the evolving legal requirements, by staying ethically right at all times is a huge business challenge across the globe. To help Avigna Group comply with legalities and facilitate smooth business expansion, the company welcomes Richa Pathak, Vice President – Legal, onboard.

She possesses close to a decade experience in legal issues, economic and government affairs, financial regulation, investment and due diligence procedures, policy matters and regulatory changes, etc.

Prior to joining Avigna Group, Richa Pathak served as a Corporate lawyer with L&T Financial Services. She was also associated with the M/s. Wadia Ghandy & Co., Khaitan & Co., Global Loan Agency Service (GLAS), London and Institute of Economic Affairs (Westminster), London. She is a Masters of Law graduate from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences, and has also completed the Executive Program from IIM Ahmedabad.

Specializing in insolvency law, arbitration, debt restructuring, financing transactions, recovery & exit mechanism, structuring, and real estate financing, her experience includes but is not limited to, monitoring of different structured finance and complex loan restructuring related transactions, understanding the functioning of the syndicated loan market and documentation procedures, conducting reliable research and analysis on various policies, legalities for businesses and more.

Additionally, she has been involved in structuring transactions in the real estate space, that involves drafting of lease, and leave and license documents, conducting due diligence procedures, issuance of title certificates for real estate companies in India, real estate financing, etc.

Abhijeet Verma, Executive Director, Avigna Group said, “We are glad and excited to announce the appointment of Richa Pathak, who will now be leading legal affairs and offering legal advisory services to bolster the Group’s ambitious growth goals and further its reach for excellence. We wish her a successful and fulfilling career with the company.”

Richa Pathak is a member of the Loan Markets Association (LMA), The Royal Institute of International Affairs-Chatham House (London), London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) London) and Brookings Institute (U.S).

Looking at brighter prospects on joining the Avigna family, Richa Pathak, Vice President – Legal, Avigna Group said, “Avigna has launched its ability to expand and scale at a remarkably rapid pace. It has astonished the public by moving progressively forward, whilst marrying technological convergence and the market demand in order, to advance on the lines of ‘hyper growth model’. I am extremely happy to be a part of the growing enterprise driven by ‘capabilities’ that invests in the processes and people, who perform value-added activities that will help build company’s service offerings.”

About Avigna Group:

Avigna Group is a capability building company focused on development of logistic solutions, warehousing facilities and industrial parks at its core, with a promise of excellence and diligence met by branching out into new verticals – Avigna Retail, Avigna Spaces, Avigna EPC, and Avigna Capital. The company believes in building upon capabilities to drive business change. Until now, the company has successfully delivered 3 million square feet of warehousing space, and 12 million sq.ft is currently under development with an investment outlay of Rs. 2000 crore.