“The Executive Suite,” a Page Turning Thriller Novella. Best Selling Author Leah Orr Raises $1,300,000 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Best Selling Children’s Author Leah Orr takes a “stab” at writing a thriller novella in this 126 page who-dun-it page turner.

When four hotel executives are invited to attend a Friday meeting in the hotel’s luxurious executive suite, the lights go out and the doors bolt shut. Trapped with no way to escape, the team has to encounter cryptic clues about their past indiscretions and darkest secrets. They either confess to their colleagues or pay the ultimate price. What are they willing to do to keep their secret?

“The Executive Suite” joins the bookshelf with Orr’s four children’s books, “Messy Tessy,” “It Wasn’t Me,” ”Kyle’s First Crush” and “Kyle’s First Playdate,” Because Orr’s youngest daughter is afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis, proceeds from the sale of her books are generously donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Between profits from Orr’s books and participation in local CF events over the past 18 years, Orr has raised more than $1,300,000 for CF research. CF is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of nearly 70,000 children and adults worldwide and Orr’s personal goal is to not only raise awareness of the disease, but also raise money to help find a cure.

Leah has recently been featured on ABC’s Health Watch, NBC Today South Florida, CBS South Florida, CBS This Morning Virginia, NBC the 10! Show Philadelphia, Fox 4 News Morning Blend, National Syndicated, “The Daily Buzz” and Lifetime TV’s “The Balancing Act.”

Leah has been featured in Publications such as: Forbes Magazine, Medical News Today, The Miami Herald, The Sun-Sentinel, etc. Orr’s daughter, Ashley, was also a recipient of Oprah’s generosity in “The Big Give”.

Orr and her husband were nominated as one of Florida’s Finest Couples by the CF Foundation, and included in “IN THE SPOTLIGHT for Nov. 2008 on CFF.ORG.

Leah was also nominated as one of Broward County’s top 100 Outstanding Women. Orr grew up in Boston, MA., and is a graduate of The University of Miami.

“The Executive Suite” is available through your local bookstores, Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and wherever books are sold. More information can be found at leahorr.com. To purchase and read reviews on amazon follow this link:

www.amazon.com/Executive-Suite-Thriller-Novella-Opulence/dp/B095LGNQDS