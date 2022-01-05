SINOYQX Launched AdBlue for International Markets



AdBlue®, made by SINOPEC, is a high purity, 32.5% urea solution directly injected into the exhaust gas where it serves as reducing agent.



The released ammonia subsequently reacts with the nitric oxides on the catalyst to form elementary nitrogen and water; both are natural constituents of the air we breathe. Hence, the amount of nitric oxides in the emission can be reduced.





One reason of the shortage of AdBlue happened in South Korea and Japan is the limitation exporting of AdBlue from Chinese government. China wants to control the raw materials rising after the COVID-19, as AdBlue is key additive deployed in all diesel engines that equipped with SCR technology, which include those in buses, truck, ships, cars, stationary and mobile power plants, and mining, construction and agricultural vehicles, meanwhile urea is also a fertilizer in agriculture; therefore, Chinese government to control the exporting to keep the cool of urea (AdBlue) in domestic market.





AdBlue®, made by SINOPEC, which is produced from Southwest company of SINOPEC (Meifeng Chemical) in Sichuan province, where the natural gas is abundant. The Southwest SINOPEC produce AdBlue 150,000L and 600,000 tons of urea annually. The AdBlue, made by SINOPEC, is certified with German Automobile Manufacturers Association AdBlue, International Automobile Industry ISO/TS16949, American Petroleum Institute DEF, China Internal Combustion Engine Association CGT, and meets the requirements of the ISO 22241 standard (GB29518-2013 in China). SINOYQX, as a key authorized partner of exporting AdBlue, are warmly expecting the cooperation of AdBlue, especially the importers and distributor in Japan and South Korea.





