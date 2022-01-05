Philip L. Hirschhorn, Partner, Panitch Schwarze Belisario and Nadel LLP to Speak at The Patent Infringement Damages



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/patent-infringement-in-u-s-cle/





About Philip L. Hirschhorn



Philip L. Hirschhorn focuses his practice on patent litigation and counseling. He prides himself on working with clients to understand their businesses thoroughly, including the ways in which intellectual property litigation affects their business objectives. Clients can rest assured that Phil will go the extra mile, both on his own and as part of a team, to help clients solve their legal challenges.





Phils extensive experience, spanning more than 30 years, includes bench trials, jury trials, and arbitrations. He has represented clients in traditional infringement/validity litigations as well as Hatch-Waxman (Paragraph IV) litigations. In addition to his patent litigation experience, Phil counsels clients on the interplay between the U.S. Patent and Trademark Offices Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and district court actions. He has extensive PTAB litigation experience, having assisted both patent owners and petitioners.





About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP



An intellectual property boutique, Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP was officially established on January 1, 2008. Although the name is new, a common thread connects our team of intellectual property professionals, most of whom have practiced together for decades, including 18 years with the former Panitch Schwarze Jacobs & Nadel firm, and more recently, 9 years with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP





Event Summary





With the ever-changing regulatory trends involving patent infringement, lawyers should be competent in furnishing a sound damage analysis to mitigate risks and effectively respond to damage discovery. Reasonable royalties are by far the most common form of damages awarded among the primary remedies available in patent infringement cases. However, the implications of MLC International v. Micron Technology have left questions among patent litigators, particularly on the required disclosure of a royalty rate during fact discovery.



Listen as a panel of distinguished professionals organized by The Knowledge Group provide a comprehensive discussion of the recent developments and legal issues surrounding patent infringement cases. Speakers, among other things, will discuss the role of patent litigators and economic experts in framing out and filling in a survivable damages analysis, including:





 An overview of patent infringement damages, including reasonable royalty damages, and the implications of MLC International v. Micron Technology



 Discussion of the application of MLC in the district courts



 The roles of counsel and experts in furnishing the materials for a sound damages analysis and the perils of failing to take and respond to damages discovery



 The timing of discovery efforts directed to damages



 The use of summary judgment and motions in limine to weed out unsound damages analyses and keys to survival when defending against such claims





