New Book, “All Access,” an Event Professionals Guide to Getting the Respect, Salary, and Promotion They Deserve

All Access equips industry professionals with tools to navigate their career in this often-misunderstood profession. Fighting the misconception that job is all celebrities and champagne, All Access gets to the heart of the worth of the professionals working in the hospitality industry today. It is a loud cry for overdue recognition and respect for the hardworking and incredibly talented professionals who work under immense pressure and prevail even in the most difficult of circumstances.

“The author brings a fresh and honest perspective. We can all take queues from insights that come from her years of proven experience of getting a seat at the table with an organization’s leaders, earning the right to be part of the decision-making process, delivering on those decisions to create wins and exceed expectations. It’s certainly a gem for those in the Events space, and relevance that crosses industries.” -Andrew Lam, Training Manager.

“This book is insightful and a must-read for anyone in the industry. It is filled with valuable information based on Zara’s personal experiences. It is clear she is enthusiastic about providing the resources event professionals need to take their careers to the next level.” -Patti Johnson, Director Global Accounts.

All Access is 184 pages and is now available in eBook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple books and other on-line booksellers.