LEGO Group expands manufacturing capacity at its factory in Jiaxing, China to support long-term growth

Shanghai – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, January 4, 2022







The LEGO Group today announced it will expand its factory located in Jiaxing, China creating additional capacity to meet long-term growth in China and Asia.





Carsten Rasmussen, Chief Operations Officer in the LEGO Group said: In recent years we have seen strong demand for the fun, creative, high quality and safe LEGO play experiences across Asia and especially in China. To ensure we can delight many more children and fans, we are investing in expanding production capacity and new equipment in our Jiaxing factory.





The Jiaxing factory currently employs 1,200 people. The expansion will include a new automated high bay warehouse, moulding facility and building for processing LEGO elements, which will add 42,000 square meters of built-up area to the current site and will significantly increase the potential production capacity.





Work on the expansion has commenced and is expected to be completed during 2024.





In recent years, the LEGO Group has invested in building its business in China to bring the benefits of LEGO play to more children. Last month it celebrated the opening of its 300th LEGO store in Haining near Jiaxing city.





Richard Wong, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Manufacturing, said: We are excited that the work to further expand our factory in Jiaxing has begun. Since opening the factory in 2016 weve built a world class manufacturing facility with a highly skilled and motivated workforce. This investment will help us to continue to meet strong demand for LEGO play experiences in China and Asia and continue to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow





The Jiaxing factory includes all aspects of manufacturing and packaging LEGO products including moulding LEGO elements, element processing and decoration and packing LEGO boxes.

Notes to Editors



Facts about the LEGO® factory in Jiaxing

Opened in 2016

Activities: Moulding, Processing and Pack

Provides LEGO products for China and Asia

Approximately 1,200 employees

17,400 solar panels have been installed on rooftops on site and are expected to generate more than 7,000 MWh annually.





About the LEGO Group





The LEGO Groups mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.





The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean Play Well.





Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com.