Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tsing Yi (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tsing Yi (with photo)



Police today (January 3) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tsing Yi.





Hung Ka-wai, aged 38, went missing after he left his residence on Tsing Chin Street on December 30, 2021 morning. His family made a report to Police on January 1.





He is about 1.7 metres tall, 70 kilograms in weight and of fat build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants and black sports shoes.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1173 or 9757 4653 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.