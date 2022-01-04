Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey will receive IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Edwina S. Baskin-Bey Founder, Owner & President of the EGCC (The Expert Global Consulting Consortium) was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they have had on their industries. Furthermore, Dr. Baskin-Bey recently attended IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City where she was acknowledged as an Empowered Woman of the Year awardee for 2021 as well as being presented with the Top Physician Scientist of the Year award from 2020. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Dr. Baskin-Bey is being recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Awardee for dedicating more than two decades of her life’s work as an international biopharmaceutical veteran and award-winning Physician Scientist. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success not only as a Physician Scientist but also as a strategic Global Oncology product developer. Dr. Baskin-Bey is the Founder, Owner and President of The EGCC, which is an elite multi-national consulting firm, which offers an untried approach to Oncology Consulting, with representation in the USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Germany, and further growing world-wide.

Dr. Baskin-Bey’s areas of expertise include Oncology, Surgery, Gastroenterology, Radiation Therapy, Immunology, Kidney & Liver Transplantation, Basic Science Research Principles, Clinical Trials and Public Speaking. She holds a strong healthcare and business acumen, with a certificate in international business from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

Dr. Baskin-Bey received her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Hunter College and Medical Degree from Mount Sinai/NYU School of Medicine, both located in New York City. She trained in General Surgery and Oncology at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; in Clinical Trial Biostatistics from EORTC, Brussels, Belgium; in Business Leadership from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France; and in Basic Science Research Principles by the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Her impressive repertoire of prior roles has included, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Board Member at Nanobiotix, a Paris, France-based clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering approaches for the treatment of cancer. She was the Chief Medical Officer of Innocrin Pharmaceuticals, a biotech focused on androgen biosynthesis inhibition for the treatment of solid tumors, where she led the development and implementation of the clinical and corporate strategy. Dr. Baskin-Bey joined Innocrin from Janssen Oncology (Johnson & Johnson), where she steered both early- and late-stage oncology global development programs for newly in-licensed products. While based in the EU she was responsible for life cycle management of several large global oncology programs as well as Head of European Medical Affairs for Astellas Pharma.

Throughout her remarkable career, Dr. Baskin-Bey has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized in numerous publications and magazines worldwide for her outstanding leadership roles and commitment to the Oncology Pharmaceutical Industry. She was featured in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and will be broadcast on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square, New York City. She will also be considered for the International Healthcare Hero award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

For her undergraduate achievements she earned the Golden Key Honor Society Award. For her post-doctoral research, Dr. Baskin-Bey was presented with the Dr. Kaare K Nygaard Surgical Award for excellence in Basic Science Research, the Balfour Symposium Surgical Research Award, the NIH NIDDK Research Training Grant Award, the Mayo Medical School Diversity Scholarship & Travel Award, and the Louis & Rachel Rudin Foundation-Sigma Xi Research Fellowship Award. She also earned the Spot Recognition Award for being exceptional in Medical Affairs during her leadership in the European Oncology Pharmaceutical Industry.

In addition to her past successful career, Dr. Baskin-Bey also currently serves as an Executive Board of Director for two companies, Fight Cancer Global, Houston, TX, a non-profit organization, and Catalyst Clinical Research, Wilmington, NC, an Oncology-focused CRO, Raleigh, NC.

Dr. Baskin-Bey attributes her success to her desire for learning, challenge, and diligence, both academic and industry mentors, and most importantly, her unassailable multi-national familial support. She is a high energy, leader, and mentor with a conscientious attitude. Her high integrity is visible in both her professional and personal endeavors. When not working, she enjoys international traveling with her family, interior design, yoga and watching scary movies. For the future, she plans to continue to be effective in the Oncology space by bringing medicines to patients with an unmet need.

For more information on Dr. Edwina S. Baskin-Bey, please visit:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/edwina-baskin-bey-md-founder-owner-and-president-the-egcc/

For more information on The EGCC global oncology consulting firm, please visit:

https://www.theegcc.com

Watch her video: https://youtu.be/VyxWFp72uzE

