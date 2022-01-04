Dr. Alan Hartford selected to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication

Dr. Alan C. Hartford, Professor of Medicine with the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, and Program Director of the Radiation Oncology Residency Program with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, was recently chosen to be featured in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.

These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and the book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2022.

Dr. Hartford has exemplary brilliance in his field and has dedicated close to three decades of his career as a Professor in Medicine and Radiation Oncologist. He was just recently inducted into IAOTP’s exclusive Hall of Fame for 2021 and he received his recognition from 2020 as a Lifetime Achievement Awardee at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala which was held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City this past December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Before he began his career in medicine, Dr. Hartford earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and his Master of Arts degree in Philosophy from Stanford University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School and joined Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital as an intern until 1993. Dr. Hartford then completed his residency and fellowship in radiation oncology with the Massachusetts General Hospital even while finishing his Ph.D. in political economy and government from Harvard University.

Dr. Hartford’s impressive repertoire of roles have included working with the American Medical Association, over the years serving on its Council on Ethical & Judicial Affairs, Council on Long-Range Planning and Development, and Council on Medical Service, as well as on the AMA’s Board of Trustees. He has also served in various roles with the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, the American College of Radiology, the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, and the NRG-Oncology Clinical Trials Group.

Dr. Hartford’s key areas of clinical expertise include but are not limited to: central nervous system tumors, genitourinary cancers, bone and soft tissue sarcomas, and head and neck malignancies, as well as technologies such as intensity modulated radiation therapy, prostate brachytherapy, and stereotactic radiosurgery.

Throughout his remarkable career, Dr. Hartford has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized in numerous publications and magazines worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. In 2020 he graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured on the famous Times Square Billboard in NYC. For 2022, he is being considered for the International Healthcare Hero Award. In past years, Dr. Hartford earned the Castle Connolly Medical’s title of one of America’s Top Doctors, was named a Fellow of the American College of Radiology and received several research fellowships from such institutions as the American Society of Radiation Oncology, the American Cancer Society, the American Association of Cancer Research, and the MacArthur Foundation.

In addition to his successful clinical career, Dr. Hartford is also a contributor of multiple articles and scientific reviews that have been featured in prestigious medical journals. He is deeply engaged in medical education, having created Dartmouth’s radiation oncology residency program, and having taught many lectures and courses for students, medical residents, and faculty. He has written creative works, including his first novel, “The First Days of August,” authored under the pen name Alan Froning. He has held leadership positions with the American Society for Radiation Oncology, The American College of Radiology, the American Medical Association, the Radiological Society of North America, and several state medical societies.

Looking back, Dr. Hartford attributes his success to the grace of God, the love of wonderful parents, and the gentle care of friends and mentors. When not working, he enjoys jazz piano, writing, traveling, and spending time with his family. For the future, he hopes to continue providing superlative, innovative care to all his patients, educating future generations, and creating positive contributions for our society.

For more information on Dr. Hartford please visit: www.iaotp.com

To view Dr. Hartford’s Video Biography please visit: https://youtu.be/GVwrC_2vOxg

