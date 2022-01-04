Day 353 – Next Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination commences

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the all eligible population above 18 years of age started from 1st May 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from today for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.


In a tweet, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated the youth who got vaccinated today and their parents. He also urged more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days.


Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on administering nearly 40 lakhs COVID-19 Vaccine Doses between 15-18 age group on the 1st day of vaccination drive for adolescents.



India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 146.61 Crore (146,61,36,622) today. More than 90 lakh (90,47,637) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:



















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10388144

2nd Dose

9720868

FLWs

1st Dose

18386202

2nd Dose

16915931

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

3955930

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

502914965

2nd Dose

338613321

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

195040377

2nd Dose

152367386

Over 60 years

1st Dose

121699275

2nd Dose

96134223

Cumulative 1st dose administered

852384893

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

613751729

Total

1466136622




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





















Date: 3rd January, 2021 (353rd Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

73

2nd Dose

2460

FLWs

1st Dose

282

2nd Dose

5876

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

3955930

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1867031

2nd Dose

2106995

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

140507

2nd Dose

596921

Over 60 years

1st Dose

77007

2nd Dose

294555

1st Dose Administered in Total

6040830

2nd Dose Administered in Total

3006807

Total

9047637




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


