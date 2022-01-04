Day 353 – Next Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination commences





The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the all eligible population above 18 years of age started from 1st May 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from today for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.





In a tweet, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated the youth who got vaccinated today and their parents. He also urged more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days.





Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on administering nearly 40 lakhs COVID-19 Vaccine Doses between 15-18 age group on the 1st day of vaccination drive for adolescents.









India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 146.61 Crore (146,61,36,622) today. More than 90 lakh (90,47,637) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10388144

2nd Dose 9720868

FLWs 1st Dose 18386202

2nd Dose 16915931

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3955930

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 502914965

2nd Dose 338613321

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 195040377

2nd Dose 152367386

Over 60 years 1st Dose 121699275

2nd Dose 96134223

Cumulative 1st dose administered 852384893

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 613751729

Total 1466136622















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:









Date: 3rd January, 2021 (353rd Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 73

2nd Dose 2460

FLWs 1st Dose 282

2nd Dose 5876

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3955930

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1867031

2nd Dose 2106995

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 140507

2nd Dose 596921

Over 60 years 1st Dose 77007

2nd Dose 294555

1st Dose Administered in Total 6040830

2nd Dose Administered in Total 3006807

Total 9047637















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





