ScareNetwork.tv Debuts “The Beast of Bladenboro” Documentary, the True Story of the Vampire Beast

The most comprehensive and detailed documentary ever produced on the legendary Beast of Bladenboro was released on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. This vampire cat terrorized a small town in North Carolina in the Mid 1950s, making headlines around the world.

About – On the southeastern edge of the North Carolina Piedmont lies the small town of Bladenboro. Bladenboro is a snapshot of small-town America, a community of friendly people, local stores and southern charm. In the 1950s, the community faced a unique threat: a series of strange animal attacks that struck fear and panic and left an enduring mystery in its wake. This is the tale of the Beast of Bladenboro.

The documentary was released on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 7 PM EST, exclusively on the streaming platform ScareNetwork.tv.

The Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4BfUq2lpQo

Official iMDb Page: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16589242/?ref_=nm_flmg_prd_3

