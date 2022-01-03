PADI IDC Dive Resort Oceans 5 Gili Air is Open for Divers

PADI IDC Dive Resort Oceans 5 Gili Air never closed their doors during the pandemic. Even during these difficult times Oceans 5 offers diving every day. Oceans 5 welcomes divers as non divers in their beautiful boutique resort.

It is 2022 and the world is living already 2 years with the COVID-19 Pandemic. As a result of the pandemic many dive centres on the Gili Islands closed their doors and they are hoping for better times. But Oceans 5 never closed their doors and tried to survive by offing the same quality and service as before the pandemic.

Oceans 5 Gili Air will offer in 2022 all kind of offers for their customers. Keep updated by following them on their facebook and instagram page.

Oceans 5 is a little boutique dive resort located on the beautiful island Gili Air. Gili Air is situated at the North West side of Lombok and is part of the island group “Gili Indah,” or better known the Gili Islands.

Oceans 5 opened their door in April 2010. In one year it became a PADI Instructor Development Centre. Shortly after that they became in 2014 a PADI Career Development Centre and DDI (Disabled Divers International) Instructor Training Centre by focusing on their teaching qualities.

In the years that Oceans 5 is open they receive multiple PADI Awards for their eduction:

* 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Professional Diver Education

* 2020 Outstanding Contribution to Diver Education.

Oceans 5 offers all PADI Courses from beginner till instructor level, all taught in small groups. Quality, safety and personal attention are the key points of the teaching methods of Ocens 5 Gili Air.