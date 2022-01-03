

MoS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar to inaugurate CGHS Wellness Centre in Nashik tomorrow







Nashik will be fourth city in Maharashtra after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to have CGHS Wellness Centre









Posted On:

02 JAN 2022 11:04AM by PIB Mumbai





Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is going to inaugurate a Central Government Health Scheme Wellness Centre in Nashik tomorrow, 3rd January 2022.





Union Minister Dr Pawar will also address the meeting on the occasion. The meeting will be attended by Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, Guardian Minister of Nashik, Shri Satish Kulkarni, Mayor of Nashik, Dr Subhash Bhamre, MP, Shri Hemant Godse, MP, along with other dignitaries.





Nashik will be the fourth city in Maharashtra after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to open a CGHS Wellness Centre. In its endeavour to include more cities and to improve the accessibility of the CGHS services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sanctioned a new allopathic Wellness Centre in Nashik on 10th June 2021. Currently, more than 38.5 lakh beneficiaries are covered by CGHS in 74 cities all over India.





CGHS Wellness Centre in Nashik is located amidst government offices and residences and is also well connected by road and railway network. The Wellness Centre in Nashik will provide OPD Treatment including issue of medicines, indoor treatment at Government and Empanelled Hospitals, investigations at Government and Empanelled centres, cashless facility available for treatment in empanelled centers for pensioners and other identified beneficiaries, reimbursement of expenses for treatment availed in Govt. /Private Hospitals under emergency, reimbursement of expenses incurred for purchase of hearing aids, artificial limbs, appliances etc. & family welfare, maternity and child health services.





The Wellness Centre will benefit more than 1.6 lakh beneficiaries including about 71,000 serving and pensioner central government employees in the city. Earlier, Central government employees had to go to Mumbai or Pune to get treatment at the Wellness Centre there.





Central Government Health Scheme was started in 1954 with the objective of providing comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and their dependent family members. CGHS caters to the healthcare needs of eligible beneficiaries covering all four pillars of democratic set up in India namely Legislature, Judiciary, Executive and Press. CGHS is the model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees & Pensioners and is unique of its kind due to the large volume of beneficiary base, and openended generous approach of providing health care.





