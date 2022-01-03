Major New Equipment at Priority Dumpster Rental Sterling Heights in Final Preparation Stages and Rolling Out to Serve the Community

“We are very excited about the addition of new equipment in the coming weeks,” said a spokesperson for Priority Dumpster Rental Sterling Heights. “Our new trucks will be rolling out shortly – bearing our well-known logo and name. They’re very bright and shiny now, but due to the nature of our business, that may not be the case for long. However, the communities that we serve will gain the advantages afforded by the new trucks even after the new car smells is a distant memory.”

The new trucks have been painted in the company’s signature bight yellow and are emblazoned with the company’s well established logo. “Aside for the aesthetics, these new trucks will provide more efficiency and broader coverage in the way that we serve our customers across the region,” added the Priority Waste spokesperson. “An additional benefit that comes out of bringing on this new equipment is that our field workers are able to take even more pride in their work. This might seem like a small thing, but we consider an individual being able to take pride in their work to be very important.”

“Priority Dumpster Rental Sterling Heights has been working diligently to enhance our capabilities and our reach. We expect to be making further announcements as we move forward with additional plans that will enable us to better serve the community.”

Visit: www.prioritywaste.com

About Priority Dumpster Rental Sterling Heights MI

Priority Dumpster Rental Sterling Heights MI understands that many of our commercial and industrial customers want to reduce the amount of trash sent to the landfill, improve efficiencies and lower costs.



Our team of experts have years of experience setting up waste/recycling management systems in major manufacturing facilities across North America.



We have the knowledge, skills and equipment to provide a full range of environmental services.



From compactors to balers, waste audits to in-plant services, Priority Waste can design, implement and manage a wide-range of comprehensive waste and recycling programs tailored to fit your individual needs.