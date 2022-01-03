Hashmat Javaid a 20 year old Launches Construction company

 Where does the idea come from ?



The idea to modernize and launch as a major brand comes from the seeds my father had sown. Years back he entered the construction industry with a sole policy of non compromise with the services provided . Building successfully ahead he was later joined by my uncle. When the post Covid times had pushed everyone out of the ordinary life , Me and my Brother followed the footsteps of the elders and with time and experience of more than a year we found the idea of going major intresting .



 what backs Up your idea ?



No compromise , Best quality Services , advance practises and Top of the line equipment became the four pushing wheels of the idea to Start A full scale construction company .



 Who backs you ?



Diversifying the manpower involved , Javaid Ahmed dar (My father) and reyaz Ahmed dar are entitled with original Founder and co-founder and still back us me and my brother. Zaid javaid my elder brother with His subtle attitude and precision heads as the operational manager To Overlook the execution of all The services provided whilst I , Hashmat Javaid as the CEO.





 What Do you bring to the Table?



Weve helped innumerable clients achieve their business goals and objectives through careful planning, preparation and execution. As one of the finest commercial construction companies in the business, we understand the importance of adopting client-centric approach, industry best practices and appropriate safety measures as well as standards for constructing best in class commercial centers and organizations . Our strength and expertise lies in understanding the primary requirements of our clients and later transforming their dreams into reality. Whether you want us to construct beautiful offices & buildings or even if you simply need our services around developing retail, hospitality and recreational centers, well give our 100% to each and every project undertaken by us.





 What services do you provide ?



 Top of the line Construction services.



 Shuttering and Formwork.



 Comercial and Residential buildings.



 Constructional consultation.



 Pre – construction Design and estimation.



 build-outs, Renovation & expansion.



 Re-Modelling.



 Upgrades.



 Construction materials.



 Skilled Technicians and Labour .



 Demolition.



 And Further ………..

