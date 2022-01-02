Hong Kong – OGCIO introduces new functions to Hong Kong Health Code website and announces setting up of 15 additional mobile support stations from tomorrow

OGCIO introduces new functions to Hong Kong Health Code website and announces setting up of 15 additional mobile support stations from tomorrow ******************************************************************************************



The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) today (January 2) announced that 15 additional mobile support stations (making a total of 25 support stations) will commence service in MTR stations across the 18 districts starting from tomorrow (January 3) to assist citizens in need to make applications for the Hong Kong Health Code.





The OGCIO arranged outreach teams to set up Hong Kong Health Code mobile support stations in 10 MTR stations late last month. The outreach teams received an enthusiastic response and assisted around 15 000 citizens in making applications for the Hong Kong Health Code. The OGCIO will set up additional mobile support stations in Long Ping, Sheung Shui, Wu Kai Sha, Tai Wai, Tsuen Wan West, Nam Cheong, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Prince Edward, Kowloon Tong, Wong Tai Sin, Ho Man Tin, Sai Ying Pun, Wan Chai and Shau Kei Wan Stations starting tomorrow. Together with the mobile support stations in Siu Hong, Tai Po Market, Tung Chung, Tsing Yi, Kwai Fong, Kai Tak, Ngau Tau Kok, Tiu Keng Leng, Wong Chuk Hang and North Point Stations that commenced service last month, there will be a total of 25 mobile support stations in MTR stations. The outreach teams will continue to assist citizens in need to register for a Hong Kong Health Code account and download or update the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile app from 9am to 6pm every day.





As at noon today, over 721 000 persons had registered for a Hong Kong Health Code account, among which nearly 80 per cent (around 562 000 persons) had already activated their accounts. To assist members of the public to register for and use the Hong Kong Health Code by themselves, two new functions have recently been introduced in the Hong Kong Health Code website www.healthcode.gov.hk:





New “Cancel Unactivated Account” function: Citizens who have completed registration but fail to activate their account due to different reasons, such as not receiving the confirmation letter containing a PIN caused by entering a wrong residential address during registration, can now use the new function to delete the unactivated account by themselves and register again; and Simplified “Forget Password” function: Citizens can now reset their password by just providing information of their identity document and the one-time passcode received through SMS.







In addition, the Home Affairs Bureau invited the OGCIO to hold Hong Kong Health Code briefing sessions earlier for 48 district/clansman associations and charity groups to introduce to them the system and operation of the Hong Kong Health Code, as well as to call on them to help their members and service users to complete the relevant registration procedures.





The Home Affairs Department (HAD) has also set up Hong Kong Health Code mobile support stations at more than 120 locations in the 18 districts since December 21, 2021 to distribute leaflets and encourage citizens to register for a Hong Kong Health Code account. Details of the mobile support stations to be operated between January 3 and 7 are set out in the Annex. The HAD will continue to set up Hong Kong Health Code mobile support stations in various districts in a timely manner according to actual needs, so as to encourage more citizens to register for a Hong Kong Health Code account.