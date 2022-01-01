WebNIC Launches New Premium DNS Service to Complement Its Domain Service



DNS stands for Domain Name System, and it plays an utmost important role in helping users to conveniently use the Internet. The Internet is a network of connected computers which communicate through IP addresses (a string of numbers). However, it is hard for users to remember them, hence they need to be translated into recognisable domain names. DNS plays a significant role in doing so, and it is one of the most essential foundations of the Internet as we know it today. Without its existence, browsing the Internet may not be as easy as we know it.





With the introduction of Premium DNS service, WebNIC is offering a more powerful and reliable DNS service to its partners in provisioning domain name service to end users. The company mentions on its website, this new service offers numerous features for an enhanced DNS performance. Some of the features include resolving DNS requests through a global network of DNS servers, Geo Routing for traffic flow management, extremely reliable content delivery closer to customers to reduce latency and time to first byte, 99.99% service uptime, worldwide real time DNS propagation to instantly update every worldwide Nameserver, serving contents from cache in case of original server failure and many more.





WebNIC also mentions that to help its partners experience this powerful new service, it has made the necessary preparations for the best experience. It is offering a free trial with unlimited records and unmetered queries. It has also readied in place a robust DNS management dashboard and RESTful API​ for easy integration with its products and services​, including domain transfer-ins, automated SSL Domain Control Validation (DCV), automated Microsoft 365 domain verification and DNS Template, and much more. To learn more WebNICs new Premium DNS service, you may visit https://www.webnic.cc/premium-dns/.





About WebNIC



WebNIC is an accredited registrar for ICANN, and various countries including Asia, Europe, America, Australasia, and Africa. The company is committed to delivering quality and reliable domain wholesale service and web security service. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan, we serve 5,000 active resellers over 70 countries. WebNICs Premier Partner Program has enabled our partners to enjoy a streamlined reseller experience while accelerating business growth. To join us and become a reseller, please visit https://www.webnic.cc/ for more information and live chat with us. You may also email us at inquiry ( @ ) info dot webnic dot cc dot





Media contact:



Marcom



WebNIC



marcom ( @ ) webnic dot cc

###