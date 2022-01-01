CaseFox Placed at 7th by GetApp’s Category Leaders for Legal Document Management Software



CaseFox has 10 years of experience in serving legal professionals, accountants, and paralegals, and this precious recognition from GetApp gives us the credibility and responsibility to perform even better and be in the line of continuous innovation and development for the legal industry- says Manish Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at CaseFox, Inc. Persistence to survive in this era of competition all over and still getting placed and recognized because the customers love us is one of the best things we could be thankful for – He added





GetApps launched Document Management Software Category placements are fully fueled by audience reviews and opinions. Their views are the only pipeline that fills up the market score of each of the software running in the competition. And the opportunity for CaseFox being at the 7th position, leaving many other powerful competitors behind just because of our affordability and user interface. GetApp posts the results on the basis of five key areas that are ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend, and for leader board ranking, the research team of Gartner evaluates hundreds of products in any one category and the products with the highest scores become Category Leaders.





In one of the other GetApps reports, it was also named for category leaders in Legal Billing for Gartner Market Program and now getting placed for Document Management has given us the responsibility to strive even hard to come to that 1st position which we have been targeting for so long.





CaseFox recently grew stronger as it has launched its very own legal enterprise management system for enterprise-level law firms to make their work easier for the multi-location business. Adding to this, it is launching its own litigation management software for litigation law firms, attorneys, and paralegals.





To learn more about CaseFox please visit – www.casefox.com





About CaseFox



CaseFox was developed in 2011 by lawyers with the motive to provide affordable legal case management and billing solution to legal professionals all over the globe but majorly for US and UK law firms and attorneys. The cloud-based platform also has its very own mobile application to provide ease of time tracking, billing, payments, case management, document storage, task and workflows management, calendar events, majorly everything which a virtual law firm needs. Till now more than thousands of businesses are regularly benefited from this system and have been growing their business with flying colors by being recognized by associations and counsels.

