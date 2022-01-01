Vice President greets the nation on the eve of New Year- 2022





The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of New Year 2022. Following is the full text of his message in English & Hindi –





“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians on the advent of the New Year 2022.





The New Year is a time for new beginnings. It is a time to set new goals in life and make new resolutions. On this New Year, let us resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings.





On this joyous occasion, let us collectively resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious society.





May the New Year bring peace, good health and happiness in our lives.”





Following is the Hindi version of the message –









“मैं देश के सभी नागरिकों को नव वर्ष 2022 के आगमन पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।





नव वर्ष नई पहल करने का समय होता है। यह जीवन में नए लक्ष्य निर्धारित करने और नए संकल्प लेने का समय है। आइए, हम इस नव वर्ष के अवसर पर और ज्यादा दयालु, करुणामय और विचारशील मानव बनने का संकल्प लें।





इस उल्लासपूर्ण अवसर पर, आइए हम स्वयं को सामूहिक रूप से एक शांतिपूर्ण, समृद्ध और सौहार्दपूर्ण समाज के निर्माण के लिए समर्पित करने का संकल्प लें।





मैं कामना करता हूं कि नव वर्ष हमारे जीवन मे शांति, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली लेकर आए।”





