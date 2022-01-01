COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 350

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145 Crore landmark milestone (145,09,24,269) today. More than 52 lakh (52,29,437) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:


















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10387889

2nd Dose

9713091

FLWs

1st Dose

18385708

2nd Dose

16898803

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

499844248

2nd Dose

333517687

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

194589957

2nd Dose

150833051

Over 60 years

1st Dose

121438728

2nd Dose

95315107

Cumulative 1st dose administered

844646530

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

606277739

Total

1450924269




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




















Date: 31st December, 2021 (350th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

310

2nd Dose

4415

FLWs

1st Dose

94

2nd Dose

9082

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

885966

2nd Dose

2858539

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

191482

2nd Dose

766824

Over 60 years

1st Dose

109895

2nd Dose

402830

1st Dose Administered in Total

1187747

2nd Dose Administered in Total

4041690

Total

5229437




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


