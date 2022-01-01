COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 350





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145 Crore landmark milestone (145,09,24,269) today. More than 52 lakh (52,29,437) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10387889

2nd Dose 9713091

FLWs 1st Dose 18385708

2nd Dose 16898803

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 499844248

2nd Dose 333517687

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 194589957

2nd Dose 150833051

Over 60 years 1st Dose 121438728

2nd Dose 95315107

Cumulative 1st dose administered 844646530

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 606277739

Total 1450924269















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:









Date: 31st December, 2021 (350th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 310

2nd Dose 4415

FLWs 1st Dose 94

2nd Dose 9082

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 885966

2nd Dose 2858539

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 191482

2nd Dose 766824

Over 60 years 1st Dose 109895

2nd Dose 402830

1st Dose Administered in Total 1187747

2nd Dose Administered in Total 4041690

Total 5229437















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





