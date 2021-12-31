Silverbak Launches Their New Website Offering Durable Stainless Steel Water Bottles While Helping to Protect the Wild

Founded in 2021, outdoor and adventure retail brand Silverbak is set to become the leading stainless steel water bottle and outdoor recreational retail brand on the market. Silverbak’s initial and premier product, the dual insulated stainless steel water bottle, was formulated directly in response to an abundance of plastics ending up in our waterways. Silverbak’s Founder’s Aubrey Priest and Denise Priest state, “Our sea life depend on us to find viable solutions to reduce our dependence on plastics. That was a catalyst behind crafting the Silverbak water bottle, making it easier and more affordable for consumers to trade single-use plastic for high-quality, reusable double walled, insulated water bottles.”

Silverbak looks to grow considerably on e-commerce platforms Amazon, Shopify, and Ebay. The brand enters into the market with a focus on sustainability, durability and affordability. The company is committed to environmental consciousness, engaging directly with its customer; the outdoors person, avid sportsperson and everyday user. Silverbak’s products are designed to meet and exceed the needs of both the everyday person and those who demand a durable, long lasting product, brazing more extreme conditions. The founder’s love the outdoors, living a stones throw from Yosemite National Park and the California Coast, they want to do more to encourage others to enjoy the great outdoors and they believe providing affordable price points over it’s top competitors is a good first step. “Buying quality outdoor products shouldn’t be a deterrent for someone wanting to explore the great outdoors, going to the beach, or enjoying a day of fishing, canoeing, kayaking or backpacking. We believe you should be able to do it all,” says Aubrey Priest, Co-Founder.

Not only is Silverbak deeply conscious about protecting our beaches and oceans from pollution and waste, the company’s namesake illustrates it’s commitment to helping save the mountain gorilla living within the Congo. “A percentage of every Silverbak purchase is donated directly to organizations that support the mountain gorillas, our oceans and other wildlife conservation efforts,” says Co-Founder Denise Priest. What many people may not know is the already endangered mountain gorilla is being significantly impacted by COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The Silverbak team believes helping to save these populations is vital to preventing the mountain gorilla and of course it’s leader, the Silverback gorilla from becoming extinct.

Silverbak’s reusable water bottle cost’s less than it’s competitors as the company believes offering more for less. “Our water bottles are delivered in it’s own unique storage container, with additional accessories, and a commitment to excellent customer service and transparency,” says Co-Founder Aubrey Priest.

The Silverbak team believes the outdoors are for everyone and encourages people to explore the splendor our planet has to offer. The company’s mantra and slogan; “Embrace Adventure, Embrace the Wild” stands as an affirmation to all to visit the great outdoors, whether at a local lake, river, beach, trail or national park.

Silverbak created each water bottle with double-walled stainless steel that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, with 18/8 top grade stainless steel and interchangeable lids that are all BPA free. Silverbak’s initial product line, the water bottle comes in 4 sizes; 12 oz., 24 oz., 32 oz. and 64 oz. Additional sizes and other products are expect by Q1 of 2022.

“At Silverbak, we want everyone of all ages to remain hydrated and ready for every adventure. Our customers are environmentally conscious and love the great outdoors. We believe in putting the customer first and we’re always thinking of their needs. That will never change,” says, Denise Priest Co-Founder.

Customers can purchase their own Silverbak stainless steel water bottles directly from the company with free shipping within the United States. Customers may also buy the bottles on Amazon and Ebay.

For more information, please contact customerservice@silverbak.co, or visit the new Silverbak website at www.silverbak.co today. Also, please visit them on Facebook and Instagram @officialsilverbak and Twitter at @SilverbakUSA.