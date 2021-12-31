Reinado Premium Cigars Adding Grand Apex 6 X 60 in 2022

Reinado will begin shipping the new Grand Apex 6 X 60 in February. Production will be at Aganorsa’s TABSA factory in Nicaragua. It joins the current Robusto Extra, which measures 5.5 x 52.

“Early indications of success for this blend have provided the leverage required to expand the Grand Apex product line,” said Antonio Lam, owner of Reinado Premium Cigars. “The quality of tobacco included from Aganorsa Leaf in our blend has created a buzz on social media as well as brick and mortar retail shops. The Robusto Extra has also been included among reputable brands on several Top Cigars of 2021 lists. We’re happy to have such positive responses to the robusto extra and are thrilled to be releasing a larger vitola for the consumers wanting more of the rich notes found in the blend.”

Grand Apex blend utilizes a San Andres wrapper over Nicaraguan binder and fillers. The 6 X 60 size will have an MSRP of $12.75 per cigar.

Production will be initially 3,000 cigars in 15-count boxes.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Dementia Society of America.

Visit www.reinadopremiumcigars.com for more information.